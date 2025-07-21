Pahang expands job opportunities with new investments, welcomes locals back

TEMERLOH: The Pahang government is actively working to create more job opportunities by drawing additional investments into the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail emphasised the state’s commitment to encouraging those born in Pahang but working elsewhere to return, given the rising investment inflows.

“We want to provide plenty of job opportunities so that they can return to Pahang. I was told that those working elsewhere are willing to return if there are better offers,“ Wan Rosdy said during a press conference after the Pahang state-level Asyura Carnival 1447 Hijrah at Surau Kampung Paya Laman, Lanchang.

The carnival, organised by the Pahang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIP) alongside other agencies, featured 33 teams competing in a bubur asyura cooking competition.

The event aimed to foster community spirit and promote generosity.

In a related development, 46 late-offered haj pilgrims received RM760 each under the Baraqah Haji Pahang Programme.

Wan Rosdy also highlighted the state’s economic progress, noting that Pahang’s investment value has reached RM4 billion as of June 2025.

When asked about an upcoming special announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Wan Rosdy expressed hope that the benefits would extend to all states, including Pahang.

“The Prime Minister has said it will be a good announcement, so let’s wait. I don’t know either, no one knows,“ he added. – Bernama