Syria probes extrajudicial killings in Druze region, vows justice

DAMASCUS: Syria has initiated investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings in the Druze-majority region of Sweida, vowing severe penalties for perpetrators, including government-linked personnel.

The probe follows a week of sectarian violence that left over 1,300 dead, predominantly Druze civilians and fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The clashes, which erupted on July 13 between Druze factions and Sunni Bedouin tribes, escalated rapidly, with witnesses and monitors accusing government forces of siding with Bedouin groups and committing abuses.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show executions of civilians, prompting the interior ministry to condemn the acts as “serious crimes punishable by law with the most severe penalties.”

Authorities stated that an urgent investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible, emphasizing that “nobody is above the law.”

The Observatory reported that 533 Druze fighters and 300 civilians, including 196 summarily executed by security personnel, were among the dead.

Additionally, 423 government forces and 35 Bedouin, including three civilians allegedly killed by Druze fighters, were reported killed.

The defence ministry separately announced an inquiry into “shocking violations” by unidentified individuals in military uniforms in Sweida.

Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra warned of zero tolerance for violators, even if affiliated with the military.

A ceasefire was brokered on Sunday after Bedouin fighters withdrew from Sweida city, allowing Druze groups to regain control while government forces deployed in parts of the province.

The UN has relocated staff from the area and delivered aid via the Syrian Red Crescent. - AFP