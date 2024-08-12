BEIRUT: Syrian state television on Sunday aired a video statement by a group of men announcing the ouster of longtime President Bashar al-Assad and the release of all prisoners from jail, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The video followed a dramatic turn of events early Sunday, as anti-regime armed groups seized control of the capital, Damascus, bringing the Assad regime to an abrupt end.

The person who read out the statement called on all opposition members and citizens to protect the institutions of “the free Syrian state.”

Clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups on Nov 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

On Nov. 30, anti-regime groups took control of most of the centre of Aleppo from regime forces, and on the same day, they gained control over the entire Idlib province. Last Thursday, after fierce clashes, the groups took the city centre of Hama from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups captured some settlements in the strategically important province of Homs, a gateway to the capital Damascus, and started to advance there.

On Friday, armed opposition groups launched an operation in the Daraa province on Syria’s border with Jordan and recaptured the city centre from the regime forces after clashes.

On Saturday, the entire province of Suwayda in southern Syria also came under the control of opposition groups. On the same day, local opposition groups in Quneitra also took control of the provincial center.

In the province of Homs, which leads to the capital, anti-regime forces took control of the provincial centre on Saturday.

Groups advancing against Assad regime forces entered the southern suburbs of Damascus later on Saturday. Regime forces also withdrew from the Defence and Interior ministries and the international airport in Damascus.

As anti-regime armed groups started to dominate the capital, the Assad regime on Sunday morning quickly lost all control of Damascus. Amid rumours of his flight from the capital, the whereabouts of the ousted Assad remain unknown.

Separately, in Operation Dawn of Freedom launched by the opposition Syrian National Army against the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG in rural areas of Aleppo on Dec.1, the Tel Rifaat district centre was liberated from terrorism.