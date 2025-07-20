Syrians protest Sweida killings in London and Paris

LONDON: Dozens of Syrians from minority communities gathered in London and Paris on Saturday, calling for urgent measures to safeguard the Druze population in Sweida, where escalating sectarian violence has left hundreds dead.

In central London, approximately 80 protesters chanted slogans such as “God protect Druze” and “Stop supporting Jolani,“ referencing Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa’s former nom de guerre. Demonstrators held signs demanding an end to the bloodshed in Sweida and urging the opening of a humanitarian corridor via Jordan.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, over 900 people have been killed in the Druze-majority province since Sunday. The clashes involve Druze communities and Sunni Bedouin tribes, with involvement from the Islamist-led government, Israel, and armed factions from other Syrian regions.

Protest organiser Emad al Eismy described the atrocities in Sweida as ongoing. “Shootings, beheadings, raping, killing children, (torching) shops, homes. It’s a barbarian movement going on in Sweida,“ he said outside BBC headquarters.

Despite a ceasefire brokered by the US to prevent further Israeli intervention, AFP correspondents reported continued clashes in Sweida. The Observatory noted that armed volunteers, backed by the government, had been deployed. Druze fighters claimed most reinforcements for the Bedouin were Islamists.

Maan Radwan, a protester with family in Sweida, tearfully recounted relatives killed in a guesthouse massacre. He criticised British Foreign Secretary David Lammy for meeting al-Sharaa earlier this month.

William Salha, another demonstrator, accused the Syrian government of complicity, calling the violence “like ethnic cleansing.” A London teenager shared that multiple family members had been shot dead, with news reaching him through an aunt.

In Paris, Aida Haladi mourned her brother, killed while fetching medication. “Where is France?” she demanded, condemning Syria’s interim president and France’s leader Emmanuel Macron for hosting him in May.

Eva Radwan, protesting near the Eiffel Tower, displayed photos of her slain cousin and nephews. She urged Jordan to open its border for aid. The Observatory reported at least 940 deaths, including 326 Druze fighters and 262 civilians, 165 of whom were executed. - AFP