Taiwanese lawmakers approve higher military pay

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s opposition-controlled parliament approved Tuesday a pay increase for military service members, in a bid to address a manpower shortage and retain soldiers in the face of Chinese military pressure.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party and Taiwan People’s Party passed amendments to an armed forces pay act granting volunteer service members an additional monthly allowance of NT$30,000 (US$1,000).

The law previously did not specify the exact amount for allowances.

It is on top of increases announced by President Lai Ching-te in March.

“The armed forces are facing new types of operational needs... allowances should be increased to reflect the sharp rise in unit duties and training frequency,“ the KMT said in the document outlining the proposed changes.

“By significantly raising allowances and adding an adjustment mechanism, the aim is to improve recruitment incentives and retain outstanding talent.”

Other changes passed by lawmakers Tuesday were for conscripts to receive no less than the minimum wage, additional pay for combat units and overtime.

Premier Cho Jung-tai, who belongs to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said the government would challenge the amendments after the cabinet was not consulted as required by the budget act.