A taxi driver has been arrested for abandoning a 19-year-old woman passenger on an expressway after an argument over route changes and timing.

The incident, which occurred on December 30, went viral in China after the passenger shared a video showing the driver dragging her out of the vehicle, South China Morning Post reported.

“Get out of my car!” the driver shouted while the woman replied: “But this is an expressway.”

The dispute began when the woman booked a ride from Ji county in Tianjin to Tianjin Binhai International Airport.

The 43-year-old driver, Li, waited 20 minutes for her to arrive at the pickup point at 10:30 am, during which she assured him she was not worried about missing her flight as she could change her ticket.

Li then informed her that he needed to pick up another passenger and offered a 15 yuan (RM9) fare reduction as compensation, which she accepted.

However, tensions rose when Li announced he needed to exit the expressway briefly to collect items from a relative.

When the woman objected to the route change, concerned it would cause delays, an already frustrated Li verbally abused her and forced her out of the vehicle.

She suffered ankle injuries from being pulled out of the car and had to hitchhike off the expressway.

She later filed complaints with the police and the taxi company, Dida, which has permanently banned Li’s account.

Li told police he became overly emotional during the argument with the passenger because he was anxious to collect items from his relative.