Tesla chargers torched in suspected arson in France: police

SAINT-ÉTIENNE: Twelve Tesla electric superchargers were targeted in an arson attack in the carpark of a supermarket in central France, a police source told AFP on Sunday.

The fire broke out overnight Wednesday to Thursday in the town of St-Chamond in the Loire department, the source said, confirming a report in the regional newspaper Le Progres.

Two of the chargers, each worth tens of thousands of euros, were completely destroyed, while the others were damaged.

“Anti-Tesla campaign born to burn” was found painted in white on the car park floor.

The police source said it was “the first act targeting the business of billionaire American Elon Musk” in the Loire.

An investigation for “damage and destruction by fire” has been opened but no arrests had been made, the source added.

There have been a number of anti-Telsa actions in Europe since Musk became US President Donald Trump's adviser and backed European far-right parties.

Earlier this month, a dozen Teslas were torched in an attack on a dealership near the southern city of Toulouse, leaving eight vehicles burnt out.

Another four cars were badly damaged.

A recent spate of attacks on Tesla property in the United States have been described by Attorney General Pam Bondi as “nothing short of domestic terrorism”.