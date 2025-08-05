Texas court upholds voter ID law for mail-in ballots amid political tensions

WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court has upheld a Texas law requiring voters to provide identification numbers for mail-in ballots, a decision former President Donald Trump praised as a model for nationwide adoption.

The ruling intensifies political clashes in Texas, where Republicans are pushing to redraw congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously supported the provision under SB1, a 2021 election law, stating the ID requirement helps verify voter eligibility.

Judge James Ho, appointed by Trump, wrote that the rule ensures mail-in voters “are indeed who they claim to be.”

The decision reverses a 2023 block by US District Judge Xavier Rodriguez, who argued ID numbers were unnecessary for determining voter eligibility.

Texas Republicans celebrated the ruling, while Democrats and civil rights groups warn it could disenfranchise voters over minor errors.

Trump hailed the verdict on Truth Social, calling it “GREAT NEWS” and suggesting it should apply nationwide.

Meanwhile, Texas Democrats face escalating penalties, including fines and arrest warrants, after fleeing the state to block redistricting efforts. - AFP