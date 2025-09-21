Texas migrants use social media to warn of ICE raids and avoid arrests

HOUSTON: Martina Grifaldo begins each day by posting a special safety message on Facebook for her immigrant community in Spanish.

She writes “May everyone who goes out today make it home safely” to her 171,000 followers as a precautionary measure.

Grifaldo manages the page alongside fellow activist Francisco Mendoza to warn migrants about possible immigration raids in real time.

They use photos and videos submitted by community members to track enforcement activities across Houston.

Federal authorities have increased detentions of undocumented migrants since President Donald Trump returned to power in January.

Their targets include asylum seekers and even Latino-featured individuals with US citizenship or permanent residency.

Social media platforms have flooded with images and videos showing often violent arrests despite civil rights group objections.

Grifaldo conducts pre-dawn patrols several times weekly to monitor areas where immigration authorities typically operate.

She explained “We start around 5:30 or 6 am with a ‘good morning’ message, and people send each other blessings.”

The 62-year-old director of nonprofit Alianza Latina Internacional then asks followers about road conditions.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conduct raids that have made frozen water imagery synonymous with migrant detentions.

Standard roadside warning signs reading “Beware of ice on roads” now carry double meanings for Latino communities.

Grifaldo explained “In our posts, we put a picture of an ice cube next to an image of a police officer.”

They ask the public to help report officer locations through their own observations and follower submissions.

ICE agents sometimes conduct raids without identification, official uniforms, or displayed arrest warrants.

This makes Grifaldo and Mendoza suspect bounty hunters might be involved despite official denials.

ICE agents commonly wear masks and military-style vests while using violence during operations.

Mendoza said “Every time we go out and check the reports, and we see them, we see how they treat our people.”

The 57-year-old head of Disaster Management added “We feel terrorized, because at any time it could happen to us.”

Grifaldo works as a public notary and researcher while Mendoza runs an air conditioning and plumbing business.

Both volunteer their time to conduct patrols and broadcast live from their truck throughout the day.

Local restaurant employees sometimes invite them for meals to show appreciation for their work.

Elizabeth, a 35-year-old employee seeking legal status, said “I respect them because they are taking risks for us.”

She came from El Salvador over a decade ago with her mother and son who depend on her support.

Elizabeth added “Imagine if she was waiting for me, and I did not come home” regarding her ill mother.

Mendoza described America’s treatment of migrants as heartbreaking despite their economic contributions.

He stated “Undocumented people pay so much taxes and we don’t receive anything back.”

Undocumented workers paid 97 billion dollars in taxes during 2022 alone according to Americans for Tax Fairness.

The patrols include inspecting abandoned work vehicles that might indicate migrant worker detentions.

They conclude their daily patrols in the late afternoon with a final Facebook message for followers.

Grifaldo writes “Good night, warriors. Even though it’s hard, we have to rest. Tomorrow will be another day to continue resisting.” – AFP