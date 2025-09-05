Thai parliament votes for new PM as right-wing tycoon leads race

BANGKOK: Thailand’s parliament will vote on Friday to potentially install right-wing tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister, ending the Shinawatra family’s political dominance after their leader was dismissed by court order.

The Pheu Thai party of the powerful Shinawatra family has controlled Thailand’s top office since the 2023 elections, but a court ruling last week removed dynasty heiress Paetongtarn Shinawatra from power.

Construction magnate Anutin Charnvirakul has rapidly gained support from opposition blocs, likely securing him a comfortable majority in the divided lower house.

Voting will commence around 10:00 am local time in the parliament building constructed by his family firm.

“The only common enemy among different political parties is whoever is an enemy of the country,“ Anutin told reporters on Thursday. “We need to stand united.”

The 58-year-old previously served as deputy prime minister, interior minister and health minister, though he is best known for fulfilling his 2022 promise to legalise cannabis.

While managing Thailand’s COVID-19 response, he accused Westerners of spreading the virus and later apologised following public backlash.

Anutin initially supported Paetongtarn’s coalition but abandoned her this summer apparently due to disagreements over her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court determined on August 29 that her conduct violated ministerial ethics, resulting in her dismissal after just one year in office.

Anutin has secured crucial support from the largest opposition People’s Party and their 143 seats, though this backing comes with the condition that parliament dissolves within four months for new elections.

With reliable support from his Bhumjaithai Party and various other allies, he appears positioned to assume leadership.

The Shinawatra’s Pheu Thai party continues governing in a caretaker capacity and attempted to prevent Friday’s vote by requesting the palace dissolve parliament.

Royal officials rejected the bid according to acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai, citing legal disputes regarding Pheu Thai’s authority to make such a move as an interim administration.

Pheu Thai has pledged to nominate its own candidate for prime minister, Chaikasem Nitisiri, who previously served as justice minister under a Shinawatra prime minister.

“It does not matter if we win or lose the vote,“ party secretary general Sorawong Thienthong told AFP, adopting a fatalistic tone on Thursday.

The Shinawatra clan has been a political mainstay for two decades, developing a populist brand while frequently clashing with the pro-military and pro-monarchy establishment.

They have faced increasing legal and political setbacks, with Paetongtarn’s removal representing another significant blow to their influence. – AFP