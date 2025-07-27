Thailand Cambodia border clashes continue despite ceasefire talks

SAMRAONG, CAMBODIA: Thailand and Cambodia engaged in renewed clashes Sunday, defying hopes of a ceasefire after US President Donald Trump intervened to broker peace talks.

The conflict, centered around disputed border temples, has left at least 33 dead and displaced over 200,000 people.

Despite both nations expressing willingness to negotiate, artillery fire resumed near the contested Preah Vihear and Ta Moan temples early Sunday. Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata accused Thai forces of initiating the attack at 4.50 am, while Thailand’s army claimed Cambodian troops fired first.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated his country supports an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” but warned Thailand against backtracking on any agreement.

Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai echoed readiness for talks but demanded Cambodia show “sincere intention” for peace.

The fighting, involving jets, tanks, and ground troops, marks the deadliest escalation in years. Thailand reports 20 casualties (7 soldiers, 13 civilians), while Cambodia confirms 13 deaths (5 military, 8 civilians). Over 138,000 Thais and 80,000 Cambodians have fled border areas.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire, condemning civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Cambodia’s UN envoy Chhea Keo reiterated calls for peace, following an emergency Security Council meeting Friday. - AFP