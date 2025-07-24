Thailand expels Cambodian envoy amid escalating border dispute

BANGKOK: Thailand has expelled Cambodia’s ambassador and recalled its own envoy in response to a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers, escalating tensions in an ongoing border dispute. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that Thai military investigations indicated Cambodia had planted new landmines in contested territory—an accusation Phnom Penh denies.

The clash centers on the Emerald Triangle, where Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos converge. Military skirmishes in May left one Cambodian soldier dead, and since then, both nations have imposed retaliatory measures, including restricted border crossings and trade suspensions.

On Wednesday, five Thai soldiers were wounded in Ubon Ratchathani province’s Nam Yuen district, with one losing a leg. The Thai government subsequently approved border checkpoint closures and downgraded diplomatic ties.

Cambodia’s defence ministry dismissed Thailand’s claims, stating the area still contains uncleared wartime mines. Spokeswoman Maly Socheata accused Thailand of shifting blame, asserting Cambodia’s commitment to defending its territory “at any cost.”

The dispute has strained bilateral relations, disrupting trade and triggering political fallout in Thailand. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces an ethics probe over leaked diplomatic talks with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen. Meanwhile, Cambodia announced plans to reintroduce conscription, citing heightened tensions. - AFP