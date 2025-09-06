Thousands pay respects to Giorgio Armani at Milan memorial

MILAN: Thousands of mourners from the fashion industry and general public are expected to pay homage to Italian designer Giorgio Armani following his death at age 91.

The billionaire luxury empire king dressed Hollywood actors, pop stars, and royals in his understated yet exquisitely tailored creations throughout his legendary career.

Armani passed away on Thursday after months of fragile health and will receive a private funeral in Milan on Monday.

His funeral chamber opens for public visits from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday at the Teatro Armani in Via Bergognone 59.

The Teatro represents a former Nestle chocolate factory transformed into minimalist luxury headquarters where Armani showcased his iconic fashion collections.

Fashion peers, politicians, and stars have already expressed grief, with many ordinary citizens also planning to pay their final respects this weekend.

Local resident Emanuela Ottolina lamented that Milan has lost a significant piece of its history with Armani’s passing.

His death occurs just weeks before planned celebrations for his fashion house’s 50th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week.

Born in Piacenza, Armani initially enrolled in medical school before transitioning into fashion through a window dressing position at a Milan department store.

He established his own Milan design studio by 1973 and launched his debut eponymous collection two years later in 1975.

Milan has officially declared the day of his funeral a day of mourning to honour the designer it adopted as its own.

Armani earned recognition for inventing red-carpet fashion after opening a Los Angeles office in 1983 specifically to dress celebrities.

He frequently credited cinema as providing constant inspiration throughout his creative journey.

The designer expanded his brand into haute couture, interior design, hotels, perfumes, and chocolates while maintaining firm control over his empire.

Having no children of his own, Armani’s death creates uncertainty regarding the future leadership of his fashion house.

His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani currently work within the group while his nephew Andrea Camerana serves as a board member.

Pantaleo Dell’Orco, who shared an extremely close relationship with Armani for many years, leads the men’s style office and recently took bows at fashion shows in Armani’s place.

The family and employees released a statement committing to protect his legacy and carry the company forward in his memory. – AFP