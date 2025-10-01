Thousands protest in Greece over 13-hour workday reform plans

ATHENS: Thousands of Greek workers prompted large-scale disruption during a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday.

They protested against the conservative government’s plans to introduce a 13-hour work day.

The strike has disrupted transport in the capital Athens and the second-largest city Thessaloniki.

Trains and ferry services were also affected by the industrial action.

Teachers, hospital staff and civil servants are also taking part in the walkout.

Police said over 8,000 people in Athens and Thessaloniki were protesting against the proposed reforms.

Other major cities across Greece also saw demonstrations against the government’s plans.

Notis Skouras, a member of the hairdressers’ union, expressed strong opposition to the changes.

“With this law, workers will no longer have a private life and for what? To satisfy employers and increase their profits!” he told AFP in the capital.

The main private sector union GSEE is leading the walkout alongside public sector union ADEDY.

GSEE has stated the reform endangers the health and safety of workers.

The union also claims it destroys the balance between professional and personal life.

Pro-communist union PAME has accused the government of seeking to introduce modern slavery.

They claim the reforms would force workers to endure inhumane hours and miserable wages.

Panagiotis Gakas, a member of the construction workers’ union, expressed his concerns about workplace safety.

“This law will not improve anything,“ said the 59-year-old construction worker.

“Workplace accidents often occur during overtime hours when workers are exhausted,“ he noted.

The union has already recorded 20 fatal working accidents in the construction sector this year.

The controversial bill has not yet been submitted to parliament for discussion.

It would allow staff to work 13 hours a day for the same employer under exceptional circumstances.

Workers would receive extra pay for these extended working hours.

This possibility already exists in Greece’s fragile post-crisis economy.

The current law permits extended hours only if an employee has two or more employers.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has defended the proposed reforms.

He noted that many young people currently have two jobs and want to work more to earn more.

“We guarantee a freedom of choice for both the employer and the employee. Why would that be antisocial?” he asked earlier this month.

Labour Minister Niki Kerameus has stressed the measure is exceptional and will not be generalised.

“It is a provision... valid for up to 37 days per year... only with the employee’s consent and with 40 percent increased pay,“ she told Mega TV this week.

Despite falling unemployment and sustained economic growth, low wages remain a major concern.

The European Commission reported Greece’s economy grew by 2.3% last year.

The minimum wage currently stands at 880 euros per month despite recent increases.

Teacher Violetta Galanopoulou expressed worries about the reform’s effect on workers’ health.

“Is it really a solution to exhaust workers and make them work so many hours a day at the risk of endangering their lives and mental health?” she asked.

Hairdresser Notis Skouras questioned whether economic conditions in Greece had actually improved.

“Has the economic and social situation improved in Greece? I think today’s events are a good answer to this question,“ he stated.

“Rents have increased, salaries have stagnated, and working conditions are not improving,“ Skouras added.

Parliament has not yet scheduled a discussion of the draft law according to its press service.

Eurostat data shows Greeks work 39.8 hours weekly compared to the EU average of 35.8 hours.

Servers and cooks in the tourist sector already work extended days during peak season.

Some tourism workers sometimes go without any weekly rest during busy periods.

The legal working day in Greece remains eight hours with the possibility of paid overtime.

Greece has already legalised a six-day working week for certain high-demand sectors including tourism. – AFP