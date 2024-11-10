COLOGNE: Three hospitals in the western German city of Cologne were evacuated as a bomb from World War II is set to be defused on Friday, according to the German news agency (dpa).

Approximately 6,400 residents also have to leave their homes in what city officials describe as the most complex evacuation of its kind in Cologne since 1945.

A city spokesman stated that around 1,300 people are involved in the operation in total, including staff from the public order office, police officers, firefighters, rescue personnel and 800 volunteers.

Two of the three hospitals were evacuated on Wednesday and Thursday, the city said. In total, about 640 patients were affected. Most patients were transferred to other hospitals.

The intensive care patients from Merheim Hospital, however, were relocated to a so-called safe house on the site itself. This has been specially secured in the unlikely event that the bomb explodes during the disposal process.

The bomb disposal is intended to be completed before nightfall, if possible.

The 1,000-kilogram bomb was found on a site where a new health campus is planned to be built.

Bomb disposals are a common occurrence in Cologne, as it was one of the most heavily bombed city during World War II.