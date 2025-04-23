Top US court leans toward parents in case on LGBTQ books in schools

WASHINGTON: The conservative-dominated US Supreme Court appeared to side with parents in a case Tuesday about whether they have the religious right to pull their children from classes when books containing LGBTQ-related content are read or discussed.

The court is reviewing an appeal filed by parents against a Maryland public school district where, in 2022, books aimed at combating prejudice and discussing homosexuality and gender identity were introduced to the curricula of kindergarten and elementary school students.

The schools had initially offered parents the chance to opt out of controversial coursework, but later retracted the option, saying: “These opt-outs were unworkable. Some schools, for example, experienced unsustainably high numbers of absent students.”

Parents are suing because the opt-outs were canceled. They say the schools' inclusive curriculum choices infringe on their Christian and Muslim faiths and First Amendment rights.

The complaint alleges that the Montgomery County school board “wants to disrupt” parents‘ rights to “pass those beliefs on to their young children.”

Court precedent has generally established that exposing students to ideas contrary to religion does not constitute coercion.

At the hearing on Tuesday morning, however, a majority of the justices seemed to side with the parents, rejecting the feasibility argument put forward by school authorities.

“The plaintiffs here are not asking the school to change its curriculum,“ said conservative Justice Samuel Alito, adding that parents only wanted the choice to withdraw their children from certain classes.

“Why isn’t that feasible?” he questioned.

The decision of the court, with its six conservative and three progressive justices, is expected before the current session ends in late June.

Hot-button issue

US President Donald Trump has targeted diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the federal government, taking particular aim at transgender issues.

On Tuesday, his spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said he continued to stand with the parents in this case.

“The president has been very clear he stands on the side of parental rights, and he believes strongly that parents should have a greater say in their children’s education,“ she said in response to a question at a briefing.

School systems in some conservative states have already issued book bans or cracked down on library catalogues, with parents and conservative groups saying it is inappropriate for public spaces to host books they accuse of promoting homosexuality and inclusive progressive ideologies.

The Justice Department under Trump supports the parents in the case, accusing the schools of “textbook interference with the free exercise of religion.”