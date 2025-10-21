Teenage girl injured in sharp object attack while riding pillion

MELAKA: An 18-year-old female factory operator was injured in her lower back after an apparent attack with a sharp object by an unknown man while riding pillion on a motorcycle. The incident occurred along Jalan Tangga Batu yesterday afternoon.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed that a police report regarding the incident was received at approximately 4.45 pm. The victim, who works at a factory in Tanjung Kling, was promptly taken to Melaka Hospital for medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition.

The young woman was travelling home to Batu Sembilan, Tangga Batu, as a pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by her 21-year-old sister-in-law, who is also employed at the same factory. Preliminary investigations indicate that the sister-in-law did not notice anyone following their motorcycle prior to the attack.

The teenage victim suddenly complained of severe pain in her lower back and requested to stop by the roadside. After the incident, the victim’s sister-in-law observed a dark blue Yamaha LC V8 motorcycle, ridden by a man in a dark jacket and a blue helmet, speeding away from the scene. According to the examining doctor, the long tear marks on the victim’s shirt and the nature of her injuries are consistent with an attack using a sharp object.

Police investigations have further revealed that the victim, who is originally from Tangkak, Johor, had only moved to Melaka about three weeks ago for her factory job.

Authorities have stated that she was not involved in any known disputes and had no prior contacts within the state. The case is now being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code. – Bernama