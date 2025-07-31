Trump calls India and Russia ‘dead economies’ amid tariff threats

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has branded India and Russia as “dead economies” while confirming plans to impose new tariffs on New Delhi.

In a late-night social media post, Trump dismissed concerns over India’s trade ties with Russia, stating, “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

Trump criticised India’s high tariffs, calling them “among the highest in the World,“ and reiterated limited US trade engagement with both nations.

His latest remarks followed an earlier announcement of a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect this Friday.

The US president also hinted at unspecified penalties for India’s continued purchases of Russian weapons and energy, despite Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Trump warned of additional sanctions on Russia within 10 days unless progress is made toward ending the war.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Trump’s threats as a “theatrical ultimatum,“ prompting a sharp response from the US leader.

Trump warned Medvedev to “watch his words,“ adding, “He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

The proposed 25 percent tariff on India is slightly lower than April’s initial proposal but remains higher than rates for other Asian nations with preliminary US trade deals.

India, a key early participant in Trump-era trade talks, has resisted US demands to fully open its agricultural and dairy sectors, stalling negotiations. – AFP