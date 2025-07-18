Trump diagnosed with vein condition after leg swelling and hand bruising

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a benign but common vein condition, the White House announced. The 79-year-old president had recently displayed visible swelling in his legs and bruising on his hand, sparking public speculation about his health.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump’s leg swelling was due to “chronic venous insufficiency,“ a condition often seen in individuals over 70. She added that the discoloration on his hand resulted from “tissue irritation from frequent handshaking” and aspirin use as part of his cardiovascular regimen.

Presidential physician Sean Barbabella affirmed that Trump “remains in excellent health” despite the diagnosis. The White House released a medical letter emphasizing that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Trump, who frequently highlights his physical fitness, had recently undergone a routine medical check-up, declaring himself in “very good shape.” However, online discussions intensified after photos showed his swollen ankles at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

Dr. Matt Heinz, an internist from Arizona, explained that chronic venous insufficiency is “pretty common” in older adults, often linked to aging and weakened vein valves. He noted that Trump’s condition would likely be managed with compression socks, activity, and weight management rather than invasive treatments.

The White House has faced heightened scrutiny over presidential health, particularly after Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, faced questions about his fitness during the 2024 election. Biden later withdrew from the race following a poor debate performance.

Leavitt stressed that Trump’s diagnosis was shared “in the effort of transparency,“ countering previous dismissals of his hand bruising as merely due to handshaking. - AFP