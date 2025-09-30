Trump imposes 10% lumber tariff, higher rates on wooden products

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation establishing a 10% tariff on imported lumber and a 25% tariff on vanities, kitchen cabinets, and upholstered wooden products.

These new tariffs will officially take effect on October 14 this year.

The proclamation further states that tariff rates will increase significantly starting January 1.

Upholstered wooden products will then face a 30% tariff rate.

Kitchen cabinets and vanities imported from countries without a trade agreement with the US will be subject to a 50% tariff. – Reuters