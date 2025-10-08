Trump praises Carney as world-class leader in Canada trade talks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump stated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney would leave Washington very happy following their White House trade discussions.

Trump praised Carney as a world-class leader while describing him as both a nice man and someone who could be very nasty.

The American president acknowledged natural conflict between the two economies but noted significant progress over recent months.

Carney expressed confidence that Canada would secure the right deal from its main economic partner despite the lack of immediate tariff concessions.

Both leaders shared light-hearted moments including Trump joking about a Canadian merger referencing his previous statehood comments.

They carefully avoided providing specific details about easing US tariffs on lumber, aluminum, steel and automobiles.

Trump had announced 25% tariffs on all imported heavy trucks effective November 1 just one day earlier.

Carney’s post-meeting statement indicated minimal firm agreement while highlighting areas for competition and cooperation.

The Canadian leader emphasized focusing on building new opportunities through his social media platform.

Carney entered politics less than a year ago campaigning on crisis management experience to counter Trump’s trade policies.

Canada faces economic pressure with a 1.5% GDP decline last quarter and 75% of exports going to the United States.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre had warned against returning with broken promises and photo opportunities.

Carney faces criticism for previous concessions including canceling a tech tax and lifting tariffs without reciprocal benefits.

Political scientist Daniel Beland noted Carney must return from Washington with progress particularly on steel and aluminum tariffs.

The successful navigation of this second Oval Office visit represented an achievement given previous diplomatic stumbles by other world leaders.

University of Ottawa professor Genevieve Tellier observed these high-profile meetings can easily go off track with everything playing out publicly. – AFP