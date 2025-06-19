WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has yet to make a final decision on whether to authorise military strikes on Iran, adding that he prefers to wait until the “last second.”

“I don’t want to fight either. I’m not looking to fight. But if it’s a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do. And maybe we won’t have to fight,” he told reporters in the Oval Office, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Trump said he had “ideas” on possible steps but preferred to decide “one second before it’s due.”

“Things change, especially with war. You go from one extreme to the other. War is very bad. There was no reason for this to be,” he added, noting he would be holding a Situation Room meeting within the hour.

Tensions have escalated sharply since June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear sites, targeting facilities in several cities, senior command centres and nuclear scientists.

Iranian media reported on Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes had risen to 585, with over 1,300 injured.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missile attacks on Israel, reportedly killing 24 people and injuring more than 500.

When asked if he believed the Iranian government might collapse under continued Israeli pressure, Trump said, “Anything could happen.”