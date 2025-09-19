Trump seeks to reclaim Bagram airbase from Afghanistan for US

CHEQUERS: President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that his administration is attempting to reclaim the Bagram airbase from Afghanistan following its abandonment before the Taliban’s 2021 takeover.

Trump made the announcement during a press conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stating “We’re trying to get it back, by the way, that could be a little breaking news”.

The former president emphasized that “We want that base back” while explaining that “one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons”.

US officials provided no immediate clarification regarding Trump’s statements about Washington’s efforts to regain control of the strategic facility.

Bagram served as Afghanistan’s largest airbase and functioned as the central hub for US-led operations throughout two decades of military engagement after the September 11 attacks.

American and NATO forces completed their withdrawal from Bagram in July 2021 as Taliban fighters rapidly expanded their control across Afghanistan before seizing the entire country.

Trump has consistently criticized the loss of the military installation since returning to power, connecting it to his broader attacks on President Joe Biden’s management of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The former president has additionally voiced concerns about China’s expanding influence within Afghanistan, highlighting growing superpower competition in the region. – AFP