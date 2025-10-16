Trump signs order ensuring US military pay during government shutdown

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday directing the Pentagon to ensure active-duty US military personnel receive their pay during the federal government shutdown.

The order specifically instructs Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to use available funds to accomplish the scheduled disbursement of military pay and allowances.

According to the White House announcement, Trump directed Hegseth to utilise any congressional appropriated funds remaining available for expenditure in Fiscal Year 2026.

The executive order text shared by the White House on social media authorises using these funds specifically for paying active-duty military personnel.

This action ensures military members receive their scheduled compensation despite the ongoing federal government shutdown. – Reuters