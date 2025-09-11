  1. World

Trump told Netanyahu that striking Hamas inside Qatar was not wise, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 22, 2024. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo To match Special Report USA-MEXICO/CIA

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his decision to target Hamas inside Qatar wasn't wise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing senior administration officials.

Trump made the comments during what the Journal described as a heated phone call on Tuesday after the attack.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu responded that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity. A second call between the men later on Tuesday was cordial, with Trump asking Netanyahu if the attack had proven successful, the Journal reported - REUTERS