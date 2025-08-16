Trump updates Zelensky and EU leaders on Putin summit talks

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump held discussions with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and key European figures early Saturday. The talks focused on his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a European Commission spokesperson.

Trump engaged in a lengthy conversation lasting over an hour with Zelensky and other leaders. Among those on the call were British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also participated in the discussion. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was included in the call as well.

The Ukrainian presidency stated that Trump spoke first with Zelensky before others joined. The White House later confirmed the details of the call. - AFP