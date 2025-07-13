Trump urges MAGA supporters to drop Epstein files conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to abandon their fixation on the Jeffrey Epstein case, dismissing conspiracy theories as distractions from his administration’s priorities.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, both of whom faced backlash from far-right figures over the Justice Department’s recent memo denying the existence of an Epstein “client list.”

The memo, released last week, confirmed Epstein’s 2019 suicide in prison and stated no further details would be disclosed.

This sparked outrage among Trump loyalists, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who sarcastically tweeted, “Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.’”

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer went further, demanding Bondi’s dismissal.

Trump, however, dismissed the uproar, framing the Epstein narrative as a Democratic fabrication. “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again,“ he wrote.

“Let’s...not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

Instead, he urged his base to focus on his unproven claims of election fraud in 2020, calling it “The Rigged and Stolen Election.”

FBI Director Patel echoed Trump’s stance, stating, “The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been.”

Yet internal tensions emerged, with reports suggesting Trump-appointed FBI deputy director Dan Bongino considered resigning over the administration’s handling of the issue.

Trump, who once appeared in a video with Epstein, has denied any direct links to the financier.

His latest remarks aim to redirect his base’s energy while shielding his officials from criticism. - AFP