Trump weighs federal takeover of Washington DC, criticises New York leadership

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump revealed his administration is evaluating a federal takeover of Washington DC’s governance, citing dissatisfaction with local leadership. During a White House cabinet meeting, Trump hinted at extending similar intervention to New York, criticising its Democratic mayoral nominee.

Trump reiterated his authority to impose federal oversight, claiming his team could manage the capital more effectively than elected officials. “We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to. We could run D.C.,“ he stated. His chief of staff, Susie Wiles, reportedly maintains contact with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who advocates for statehood.

The District of Columbia operates under the Home Rule Act, granting limited self-governance while Congress controls its budget. A federal takeover would require legislative approval to revoke the act, an unlikely scenario given Democratic opposition. Statehood for DC, supported by Democrats, would grant its 700,000 residents congressional representation—a move Republicans resist over political concerns.

Trump dismissed Bowser’s governance, asserting an appointed leader would reduce crime and improve administration. “We would run it so good, it would be run so proper,“ he claimed. Meanwhile, he lambasted New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “disaster” and vowing to “straighten out” the city.

Bowser’s office declined to comment, while Mamdani’s team did not immediately respond to Reuters. - REUTERS