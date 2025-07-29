New York City mayor reports active shooter incident in Manhattan

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed an “active shooter” investigation is underway in Midtown Manhattan.

The FBI is assisting at what it described as an active crime scene. A heavy police presence was visible in the area, as reported by media footage.

NBC News stated that authorities were responding to a reported active shooter incident, with at least one person shot.

The outlet cited unnamed sources for the information. Adams posted on social media platform X, saying, “There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now.”

The New York City Police Department acknowledged police activity in the area but did not disclose further details about the incident. - Reuters