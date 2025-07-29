US Justice Department files misconduct complaint against DC judge

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Justice Department has filed a misconduct complaint against Chief Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court, a prominent Washington figure who has previously drawn criticism from former President Donald Trump.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the move on social media platform X.

The complaint follows remarks made by Boasberg in April, where he stated that the Trump administration appeared to act “in bad faith” when organizing three deportation flights on March 15.

The flights coincided with emergency court proceedings assessing the legality of the deportation effort.

Bondi posted, “Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration.”

However, she did not specify which comments prompted the complaint.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch, particularly concerning immigration enforcement policies during Trump’s presidency.

Legal experts suggest the complaint could test the boundaries of judicial independence and executive oversight. - Reuters