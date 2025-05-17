ISTANBUL: Turkey evacuated 82 of its nationals from the Libyan capital Tripoli after several days of fatal clashes between armed groups, foreign ministry sources said late Friday.

“Eighty-two citizens who wanted to return to Turkey were assisted in their departure from Libya and allowed to return home,“ the source said, referring to “the conflict and insecurity” that has gripped the North African nation in recent days.

The move came a day after the Turkish embassy said in a post on Facebook that it was preparing to evacuate its nationals via a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul from the Libyan port city of Misrata, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Tripoli. It said it would organise bus transport from the capital.

The ministry did not give details about those who returned home and didn't say whether more flights were planned.

Violence flared in the Libyan capital late on Monday between loyalist forces and powerful armed groups that the government is trying to dismantle.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday said “at least eight civilians” were killed in heavy clashes, which took place over the following days, bringing air traffic to an almost total standstill.

Although relative calm returned to Tripoli earlier on Friday, the situation remained highly volatile.

Turkey, which backs the UN-recognised government in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, called on Wednesday for a truce and said it was “closely monitoring” the situation.

Libya has struggled to recover from years of unrest since the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime leader Moamer Kadhafi, with the country split between Dbeibah's government in the west and a rival authority backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east