Two killed as police open fire during Morocco protest clashes

RABAT: Two people died when officers opened fire on a group attempting to storm a police station in Morocco on Wednesday.

State media reported the incident occurred in Lqliaa near the coastal city of Agadir during ongoing nationwide protests.

Morocco’s interior ministry confirmed more than 400 arrests and nearly 300 injuries during rallies demanding public health and education reforms.

Officers used their service weapons in legitimate self-defence to repel the attack aimed at seizing ammunition and equipment.

Police initially beat back the assault before the group returned wielding bladed weapons.

Two individuals died from gunshot wounds during this second attempt while others sustained injuries.

A judicial investigation into the incident has been officially opened.

Hundreds of protesters gathered with official authorisation for the first time in several cities including Casablanca, Tangier and Tetouan.

Demonstrators called for the fall of corruption while demanding freedom, dignity and social justice.

Some protesters specifically demanded Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch’s resignation.

Many demonstrations remained peaceful though not all followed this pattern.

An AFP journalist witnessed hooded individuals setting fire to police cars and a bank branch in Sale near Rabat.

Local media reported additional vandalism incidents in Sidi Bibi near Agadir and undesignated protest towns.

Unauthorised protests turned violent on Tuesday in cities including Oujda and Inzegane.

Ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi confirmed protesters used knives, Molotov cocktails and stones during clashes.

A total of 263 police officers sustained various injuries alongside 23 protesters including one hospitalised in Oujda.

El Khalfi reported 409 detentions following unrest that damaged over 140 police vehicles and 20 private cars.

Protesters stormed government offices, bank branches and shops while looting and vandalising properties particularly in Inzegane and Oujda.

AFP footage showed tense confrontations lasting several hours along a main avenue in Inezgane.

Rabat prosecutors decided 97 people including three detainees would face trial according to their lawyer Souad Brahma.

Another 26 individuals received release without charges following judicial review.

Prosecutors had already confirmed an initial group of 37 people including three detainees would face trial on Tuesday.

GenZ 212 expressed regret over Tuesday’s violence while describing itself as a discussion space focused on citizen issues.

The recently formed collective addresses health, education and corruption concerns through its Discord platform.

Social inequality remains a significant challenge in Morocco with sharp regional disparities and sectoral divides. – AFP