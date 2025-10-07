Typhoon Bualoi causes over US$37 million in Vietnam road damage

HANOI: Typhoon Bualoi and subsequent flooding have caused an estimated 982.83 billion Vietnamese dong in damage to Vietnam’s road infrastructure.

This amount is equivalent to approximately US$37.2 million according to local daily Nhan Dan. Most of the damage occurred on roads managed by local authorities as reported by the Department for Roads of Vietnam.

The national road network experienced traffic disruptions at more than 370 locations due to flooding and landslides.

Central and northern provinces suffered the heaviest infrastructure damage with Thanh Hoa province alone recording losses of about 600 billion Vietnamese dong.

Nghe An province reported damages of 132.6 billion Vietnamese dong while Cao Bang province incurred 130 billion Vietnamese dong in losses.

Many roads in affected areas remain blocked by landslides and localised flooding. – Bernama-Xinhua