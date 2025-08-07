UAE denies Sudan’s claim of destroying Emirati plane with mercenaries

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has dismissed Sudan’s claim that its forces destroyed an Emirati plane allegedly transporting Colombian mercenaries.

Sudan has been embroiled in conflict since April 2023, with its military accusing the UAE of backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan’s state TV reported on Wednesday that the air force struck an Emirati aircraft at Nyala airport in Darfur, killing at least 40 people.

“The allegations are entirely false, lack any evidentiary basis, and represent a continuation of Sudan’s disinformation campaign,“ a UAE official told AFP.

A Sudanese military source claimed the plane was “bombed and completely destroyed” while landing at the RSF-controlled airport.

State TV alleged the aircraft had departed from a Gulf airbase, carrying foreign fighters and military supplies for the RSF.

Nyala airport has faced repeated Sudanese army airstrikes in recent weeks.

Army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has accused the UAE of supplying drones and weapons to the RSF through the airport.

The UAE denies these allegations despite reports from UN experts and US officials.

“It is significant that a warring party is making these claims, given its direct involvement and incentive to distort facts,“ the UAE official stated. – AFP