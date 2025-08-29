UK bars Israeli officials from London arms fair amid Gaza tensions

LONDON: Israeli government representatives will not receive invitations to a major London arms fair next month amid deteriorating diplomatic relations over the Gaza conflict.

A UK defence ministry spokesperson confirmed on Friday that no Israeli delegation would attend the DSEI UK 2025 event in September.

Israeli defence companies will still be permitted to participate in the biennial exhibition despite the government-level exclusion.

Israel’s defence ministry condemned the decision as an act of discrimination against its official representatives.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration has recently suspended arms export licences for Israeli operations in Gaza.

The UK government has also halted free trade negotiations with Israel and imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,“ stated the UK government.

“There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,“ it added.

Israel’s defence ministry announced it would withdraw from the exhibition and not establish a national pavilion in response to the restrictions.

Starmer previously announced Britain would recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel fails to agree to a Gaza truce.

France similarly blocked several Israeli arms manufacturers from displaying offensive weapons at June’s Paris Air Show.

European Union foreign ministers will discuss potential new sanctions against Israel and Hamas during Saturday’s meeting in Copenhagen.

Sweden and the Netherlands have already called for additional measures against both parties involved in the conflict. – AFP