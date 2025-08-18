UK manufacturers fall behind global rivals in automation adoption

LONDON: British manufacturing firms have slipped behind international competitors over the past 20 years due to poor adoption of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

A report by Make UK and Sage revealed the UK’s weak performance in robotics and AI implementation, with digital skills training failing to meet industry needs.

Nearly 50% of UK manufacturers cited a lack of technical skills as the main barrier to adopting advanced technologies.

Many automation projects stall after implementation because companies struggle to find the expertise needed to optimise new systems.

Make UK chief economist Seamus Nevin said small and medium-sized manufacturers face fragmented support and complex funding systems when trying to adopt new technologies.

“If we want to unlock a £150 billion boost to UK GDP by 2035, we must make it easier for SMEs to adopt automation and AI,” Nevin added.

A government spokesperson said measures are being taken to remove growth barriers, including through the AI opportunities action plan.

The UK’s modern industrial strategy includes plans to drive investment and ensure the country remains a top business destination. – Bernama-dpa