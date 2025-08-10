UK police arrest 466 at pro-Palestine protest in London

LONDON: Police arrested 466 people in London on Saturday for supporting the banned group Palestine Action during a major protest.

The Metropolitan Police described the arrests as one of the highest numbers recorded at a single demonstration in the UK capital.

Eight others were detained for offences including alleged assaults on officers, though no serious injuries were reported.

The government banned Palestine Action in early July after the group claimed responsibility for a break-in at an air force base causing £7 million in damage.

Protesters gathered near parliament with signs reading “oppose genocide, support Palestine Action” and waved Palestinian flags.

A group called Defend Our Juries, which organised the protest, called the turnout “unprecedented” and vowed further action in September.

Psychotherapist Craig Bell, 39, criticised the ban as “absolutely ridiculous,“ arguing the group was wrongly labelled a terrorist organisation.

Police faced chants of “shame on you” as they detained demonstrators, most of whom offered no resistance.

Richard Bull, 42, a wheelchair user at the protest, declared, “This government has gone too far. I have nothing to feel ashamed of.”

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper defended the ban, citing security advice and terrorism assessments against Palestine Action.

Amnesty International UK condemned the arrests, calling them a violation of freedom of expression and assembly.

A court challenge against the proscription of Palestine Action is set for November. - AFP