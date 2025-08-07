UK police charge three under Palestine Action terror ban

LONDON: British police confirmed the first three charges in England and Wales linked to the outlawed activist group Palestine Action.

Two women and one man were arrested during a central London protest on July 5 and charged under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Scotland has already seen seven similar charges due to its separate legal system.

The announcement precedes a planned protest outside UK Parliament this weekend, with over 500 attendees expected.

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counter-terror unit, warned protesters of potential criminal consequences.

Jeremy Shippam, Judit Murray (both 71), and Fiona Maclean (53) will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

Murphy confirmed further charges are pending for 26 others arrested during the July 5 demonstration.

The UK government banned Palestine Action after activists damaged military aircraft, causing £7 million in losses.

Membership or support of the group now carries a maximum 14-year prison sentence.

In late July, co-founder Huda Ammori was granted permission to legally challenge the ban. – AFP