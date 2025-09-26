UK to launch digital ID scheme to combat illegal migration

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to introduce free digital identification for both nationals and residents as part of a strategy to reduce illegal migration.

The government stated that this initiative will also simplify applications for essential services such as driving licences, childcare, and welfare benefits while streamlining access to tax records.

Individuals will store their new digital ID on their mobile phones with no obligation to carry physical identification or present it upon request.

However, the digital ID will become mandatory for proving the legal right to work within the United Kingdom.

This measure aims to prevent individuals without legal status from securing employment, thereby reducing a major economic incentive for illegal migration.

The announcement coincides with the Labour Party’s preparation for its annual conference amid significant pressure on Starmer regarding immigration policies.

Starmer described digital ID as a tremendous opportunity for the nation that will deliver numerous benefits to ordinary citizens.

He emphasised his government’s commitment to building a fairer Britain focused on positive change rather than division.

The United Kingdom has historically opposed identity cards, but recent public opinion polls indicate growing support for such a system. – AFP