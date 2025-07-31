Ukraine parliament passes new anti-corruption bill amid EU reforms

KYIV: Ukraine’s parliament voted on Thursday in favour of a new anti-corruption bill, replacing a contentious law that had sparked mass protests.

The legislation, pre-approved by anti-graft bodies, introduces measures such as regular lie detector tests for officials.

European allies had expressed concerns that the previous law could weaken Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms, crucial for its EU membership bid.

However, they supported the revised amendments.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, hailed the decision, stating, “Everyone is a winner, but first and foremost, democratic Ukraine is the winner.”

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasised that the new law “removes the risk of interference in the work of anti-corruption bodies and strengthens the entire law enforcement system.”

She added, “This is a clear response to the expectations of society and our European partners.”

Demonstrators gathered near parliament and the presidential palace ahead of the vote, urging lawmakers to support the bill.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign it swiftly.

The earlier law had placed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the prosecutor general’s authority, raising fears of presidential interference in corruption cases. – AFP