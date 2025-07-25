Ukraine secures three Patriot systems, seeks funding for seven more

KYIV: Ukraine has received confirmation from partners that they will provide three Patriot missile defence systems and discussions are underway to obtain seven more, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

“I have officially received confirmation from Germany for two systems, and from Norway for one. We are currently working with Dutch partners,“ he told reporters.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that billions of dollars of U.S. weapons would go to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles. This set off negotiations around which partners could contribute to the weapons purchasing scheme -- a process that will determine the support Ukraine receives.

The Patriot systems have proven effective at destroying Russian ballistic missiles aimed at Ukraine’s cities.

In addition to securing air defence supplies, Ukraine needs to cover a financing gap of $40 billion next year, Zelenskiy said in remarks released by his office.

An additional $25 billion will be needed for missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems production, he added. - Reuters