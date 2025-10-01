Ukraine warns of critical situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station critical.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed it is working with both sides to restore the external power line.

Rafael Grossi stated there is no immediate danger as long as diesel generators continue operating to provide emergency power.

Zelenskiy revealed in his nightly video address that one emergency diesel generator has stopped working after seven days without external power.

He emphasised this marks the first time such an emergency has occurred at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Russian shelling has completely disconnected the facility from the electricity network according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe’s largest nuclear facility with six reactors currently not producing electricity.

Russian forces seized control of the plant during the initial weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Both nations regularly accuse each other of attacks that threaten nuclear safety at the facility.

The plant requires continuous power to maintain cooling systems and prevent a potential nuclear meltdown.

This represents the tenth occasion the facility has lost connection to the power grid since the conflict began.

Zelenskiy described Russia’s actions as unprecedented nuclear terrorism that demands global attention.

Grossi acknowledged the current reliance on diesel generators represents an unsustainable nuclear safety situation.

The IAEA director stressed that neither side would benefit from a nuclear accident occurring.

He reported that military activity has prevented necessary repairs to the damaged power infrastructure.

The plant currently operates eight diesel generators with nine additional units available if needed.

Grossi strongly encouraged both parties to cooperate with IAEA efforts to enable essential repairs.

Russian officials have not provided public comments regarding the latest developments at the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency maintains permanent monitoring teams at all Ukrainian nuclear facilities. – Reuters