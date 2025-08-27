Ukrainian drone debris sparks fire in Russian apartment building

DEBRIS from a destroyed Ukrainian drone sparked a fire on the roof of an apartment building in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, forcing the evacuation of 15 residents, acting Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar said early on Wednesday.

“Most importantly, no one was injured,“ Slyusar said on the Telegram messaging app, adding the fire was promptly contained.

Slyusar earlier said that Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over three different parts of the Rostov region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv, which has intensified its strikes inside Russia in recent months, has said its attacks are in response to Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022. - Reuters