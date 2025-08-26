Ukrainian drone diverted by Russian jamming explodes over Estonia

TALLINN: A combat drone believed to be Ukrainian went off course and exploded over Estonia without causing any casualties.

Pieces of the drone were discovered by an agricultural worker near the southeastern town of Tartu, approximately 75 kilometres from the Russian border.

Margo Palloson, director general of Estonia’s Internal Security Service, stated that preliminary data suggests it was a Ukrainian drone targeting objectives on Russian territory.

Palloson explained that Russian GPS jamming and other electronic warfare means diverted the device from its trajectory into Estonian airspace.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal noted on social media that Russia has long used GPS jamming to disrupt regional air and maritime traffic.

Neighbouring countries of Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly reported drone incursions from both warring nations.

Poland’s defence minister recently denounced Russian provocation after a drone fell and exploded in eastern Poland without casualties.

Warsaw highlighted similar incidents involving drones in Romania, Lithuania, and Latvia, with airspace violations occurring across multiple NATO countries.

Two civilians were killed in November 2022 when a Ukrainian air defence missile fell on the Polish village of Przewodow near the border. – AFP