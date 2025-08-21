Ukrainian suspect arrested in Italy over Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

BERLIN: A Ukrainian national has been arrested in Italy for allegedly orchestrating the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe.

German prosecutors identified the suspect as Serhii K., accusing him of coordinating a cell that planted explosive devices on both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

The group allegedly chartered a yacht from Rostock harbour in Germany to execute the underwater attacks that caused massive explosions in September 2022.

Western nations initially blamed Russia for the blasts while Moscow pointed fingers back at them during heightened tensions following its invasion of Ukraine.

German investigations subsequently revealed a Ukrainian cell comprising five men and one woman who reportedly hired the yacht Andromeda to carry out the operation.

Their alleged objective was to destroy the pipelines to prevent Russia from future gas revenue from European sales.

Authorities apprehended Serhii K. in Rimini province under a European arrest warrant during early morning hours on Thursday.

Prosecutors stated he and his accomplices used forged identity documents to charter the yacht that sailed from Rostock to commit the attacks.

German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig praised investigators for conducting what she termed a “highly complex operation” resulting in the arrest.

The Nord Stream pipelines had long been contentious for enabling Russian gas to bypass eastern European transit routes while making Germany heavily dependent on Moscow’s energy.

Russia halted gas flows through the pipelines after Western powers imposed sanctions following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Seismic institutes detected underwater explosions in September 2022, with four gas leaks discovered near Denmark’s Bornholm island where gas erupted onto the sea surface.

Two leaks occurred within Denmark’s exclusive economic zone while the other two were located in Sweden’s waters.

German prosecutors previously issued an arrest warrant for another Ukrainian man named Volodymyr Z., a diving instructor last known to reside in Poland.

Media reports indicated he was suspected of being among the divers who planted explosives alongside a married couple operating a diving school.

This case creates diplomatic complications for Germany and Ukraine given Berlin’s strong political and military support for Kyiv against Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently denied any government involvement in the pipeline destruction plot.

Recent German and British media reports suggest Washington and Moscow discussed potentially reviving Nord Stream 2 under American management during Ukraine peace negotiations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in May that his government would prevent Nord Stream 2 from returning to operation. – AFP