UN nuclear chief urges Iran to agree on inspections deal soon

VIENNA: The United Nations nuclear watchdog chief is pressing Iran to reach an agreement on resuming inspections of its nuclear facilities as early as this week.

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi stated that talks with Tehran cannot continue indefinitely and require a prompt resolution.

Iran has suspended cooperation with the IAEA since Israel’s bombing of its enrichment sites in June, passing a law that requires Supreme National Security Council approval for any future inspections.

“It’s not something that can go on for months on end,“ Grossi confirmed during an interview at IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

The IAEA chief expressed hope for concluding an agreement before next week’s Board of Governors meeting to restart the inspection process.

While inspectors recently visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, the agency lacks information about the status of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile since the Israeli attacks.

A confidential IAEA report revealed Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity before the attacks, enough for approximately 10 nuclear bombs if further refined.

“I believe there is a general understanding that by and large, the material is still there,“ Grossi stated regarding Iran’s uranium stock.

The IAEA has not received indications of major movement of nuclear material but requires verification through proper inspections.

Iran would need to provide a comprehensive report accounting for its uranium stockpile within weeks of reaching any agreement with the agency.

Grossi emphasized that while allowing room for diplomacy, the process must conclude within a reasonable time frame without being open-ended.

The IAEA notified Iran of its inspection intentions in late July, with normal protocols requiring verification of highly enriched uranium stocks at least monthly.

Two reports sent to member states confirmed no breakthrough in negotiations and described Iran’s uranium stock as a serious concern.

Grossi confirmed his intention to run for United Nations Secretary-General next year during the same interview. – Reuters