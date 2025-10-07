UNESCO board backs Egyptian for chief after US funding row

PARIS: UNESCO executives voted on Monday to appoint former Egyptian antiquities minister Khaled el-Enany as the UN cultural body’s next leader.

The decision comes as UNESCO confronts accusations of pro-Israel bias that prompted the United States to announce its withdrawal from the organisation.

The board selected Enany to replace French director-general Audrey Azoulay following her two four-year terms in office.

The United States did not participate in the vote after declaring its future exit from the heritage-designating agency.

Enany, aged 54, has pledged to work toward bringing the United States back into UNESCO.

The United States currently contributes eight percent of UNESCO’s overall funding.

“The current challenge is the budget. That is going to be the priority of all of us,“ Enany told reporters after the vote.

He committed to pursuing “technical” deliberations within UNESCO “rather than the politicisation of the organisation”.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi described the appointment as a “historic success” for Egypt.

President Sisi wished Enany success in his “noble mission” leading the UN agency.

The United States announced its departure from UNESCO in June, citing anti-Israel bias and “divisive” causes.

This withdrawal will take effect at the end of 2026 and significantly impact the agency’s finances.

Only two candidates remained in contention after a Mexican candidate withdrew in August.

Enany competed against Republic of Congo’s Firmin Edouard Matoko, UNESCO’s former de facto foreign minister.

Enany managed Egypt’s antiquities and tourism sectors from 2016 to 2022 under President Sisi.

He claimed to have visited 65 countries and met 400 people during his 30-month campaign.

Enany won 55 of the 57 votes cast according to board chair Vera Lacoeuilhe.

His nomination requires confirmation by UNESCO’s general assembly during its November 6 meeting in Uzbekistan.

The general assembly has never rejected an executive board recommendation throughout UNESCO’s history.

Enany would become UNESCO’s first Arab director-general and second African leader if confirmed.

He would assume office on November 14 following the scheduled ratification. – AFP