Uruguay holds presidential, parliamentary elections

BUENOS AIRES: Uruguayans are called to cast their vote for a new president on Sunday, reported German news agency (dpa).

According to the latest polls, Yamandú Orsi of the left-wing Frente Amplio alliance is well ahead of Álvaro Delgado of the conservative ruling party, Partido Nacional, ahead of Sunday’s vote.

A total of 11 candidates are competing for the top state office. Incumbent Luis Lacalle Pou is constitutionally barred from running again.

If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two strongest candidates will go into a run-off on Nov 24.

If elected, the leftist Orsi wants to fight poverty in the small South American country of around 3.4 million inhabitants and take decisive action against corruption.

The conservative Delgado announced that he would continue the policies of the incumbent government and reduce bureaucracy.

According to surveys, Uruguayans are particularly concerned about the security situation, the economy, and job availability.

In addition to the president, all 30 senators and 99 members of parliament will also be elected on Sunday.

There are also two plebiscites to vote on: one to lower the retirement age from 65 to 60 years and another, to allow police to search private homes at night.