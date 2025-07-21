US bank employee barred from leaving China in criminal case

BEIJING: China has confirmed an exit ban on a US bank employee involved in an ongoing criminal investigation. Wells Fargo managing director Chenyue Mao, a Shanghai-born executive based in Atlanta, is restricted from leaving the country while authorities probe the case.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated Mao is “involved in a criminal case currently being investigated by the Chinese authorities.” He added, “The Chinese law enforcement agencies have imposed exit restrictions in accordance with the law.” No further details about the alleged offences were disclosed.

Wells Fargo acknowledged the situation, saying it is “closely tracking this situation and working through the appropriate channels so our employee can return to the United States as soon as possible.” Reports indicate the bank has now restricted employee travel to China following the incident.

Guo emphasised that Mao “cannot leave the country while the case is ongoing, and has an obligation to cooperate with the work of investigators.” He called it an “individual case” and reiterated China’s openness to foreign business, stating, “No matter whether you are Chinese or not, you must follow Chinese laws while in China.”

The case adds to growing concerns among multinational firms about China’s business climate. Industry groups cite unclear data laws and prolonged detentions as key challenges. Tensions between Beijing and Western nations, particularly the US, have intensified in recent years.

Separately, The Washington Post reported a US Commerce Department employee was also barred from leaving China after failing to disclose his government role on a visa application. The Chinese American man, from the Patent and Trademark Office, had visited family months earlier. Guo said he was unaware of the case.

Recent incidents include a Japanese Astellas Pharma executive sentenced for espionage and AstraZeneca’s China head detained over alleged illegal data practices. In 2023, a Kroll executive faced similar travel restrictions, highlighting risks for foreign professionals in China. - AFP