US considers escalation against Venezuela amid drug trafficking claims

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is signalling potential military escalation against Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro while claiming legal authority for recent deadly strikes against alleged drug traffickers. President Donald Trump declared the United States in “armed conflict” with drug cartels in a letter to Congress, justifying at least four international waters strikes that killed at least 21 people in recent weeks. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers continue questioning the legality of these military actions against suspected Venezuelan drug runners.

CNN reported the existence of a Justice Department memo asserting Trump’s legal authority to order deadly force against drug cartels deemed imminent threats to Americans. The United States has notably accused Maduro of personally leading a drug cartel while offering a $50 million bounty for his capture. Trump has also authorised the CIA to conduct lethal targeting operations in the Caribbean region according to the same CNN report.

Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to confirm the Justice Department memo’s existence during Congressional testimony while reinforcing the administration’s position. “What I can tell you is Maduro is a narco-terrorist,“ Bondi stated, referencing the substantial bounty for his capture. The Trump administration follows its predecessor in refusing to recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president, claiming he fraudulently retained power through questionable elections.

Trump remained ambiguous about pursuing regime change in Venezuela when questioned by White House reporters. “Well, we’re not talking about that,“ Trump responded regarding potential leadership changes in Caracas. He emphasised concerns about Venezuela’s electoral processes and drug trafficking, stating “I can only say that billions of dollars of drugs are pouring into our country from Venezuela.”

The United States has deployed significant military assets to the region including a naval armada and F-35 warplanes to Puerto Rico. Venezuela’s government reported these aircraft flew near its coastline last week while placing its military on high alert and mobilising citizen militias. US War College Latin America researcher Evan Ellis suggested these deployments indicate potential escalation planning by the Trump administration.

“President Trump, my general sense is -- his patience has run out,“ observed Ellis, who previously served under Trump during his first presidential term. Trump hinted at expanding anti-trafficking operations during a recent naval event, noting “They’re not coming in by sea anymore, so now we’ll have to start looking about the land.” He added ominously that “that’s not going to work out well for them either” regarding traffickers adapting their routes.

Maduro attempted diplomatic outreach by sending Trump a letter seeking dialogue, but the White House rejected this overture. Former Obama administration defense official Frank Mora suggested the military deployments indicate broader intentions than current operations reveal. “Deploying a naval flotilla to then not do anything, or simply take out some speed boats -- I do not think that is what they had in mind,“ Mora told AFP regarding potential Venezuelan soil operations.

Mora argued the Trump administration appears divided between counter-narcotics objectives and regime change aspirations in Venezuela. “On one hand the president says he wants to dismantle the drug traffic. But at the same time, the hope is that this leads to the collapse of the regime,“ Mora analysed. Congressional opposition to the Caribbean deployment is growing as the administration faces increasing political pressure regarding its Venezuela strategy.

The ultimate decision regarding military escalation rests solely with President Trump, similar to other controversial actions like the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Ellis noted Trump might alternatively pursue diplomatic solutions, suggesting “It’s also possible that Trump could finally cut some deal that he’s satisfied with and go on to the next thing.” The situation remains fluid as the administration weighs multiple options against Maduro’s government. – AFP